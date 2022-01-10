Hofstra looks for road win vs Towson

Hofstra (9-6, 1-1) vs. Towson (10-5, 1-1)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its third straight win over Towson at SECU Arena. Towson’s last win at home against the Pride came on Feb. 9, 2017.

LEADING THE WAY: Cam Holden has put up 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake has paired with Holden and is putting up 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Pride are led by Aaron Estrada, who is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.ACCURATE AARON: Estrada has connected on 25 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 93.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Towson is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Tigers are 5-5 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

STREAK STATS: Towson has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 61.8.

SECOND CHANCES: Towson has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.4 percent this year. That figure is the 14th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Hofstra stands at just 24.4 percent (ranked 299th).

