Hofstra visits Charleston (SC) after Smith’s 25-point outing

Hofstra Pride (12-7, 4-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-8, 2-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts the Hofstra Pride after Reyne Smith scored 25 points in Charleston (SC)’s 74-73 victory over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Cougars have gone 7-3 at home. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA scoring 78.1 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Pride are 4-2 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is third in the CAA scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The Cougars and Pride meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Meeks is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Smith is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Aaron Estrada is averaging 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 12.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

