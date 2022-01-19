Holden leads Wright State against IUPUI after 27-point showing

Wright State Raiders (9-8, 6-2 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (1-15, 0-6 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Tanner Holden scored 27 points in Wright State’s 90-87 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Jaguars are 1-5 in home games. IUPUI is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Raiders are 6-2 in Horizon play. Wright State is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Raiders won the last matchup on Jan. 8. Holden scored 20 points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Mike Depersia is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Holden is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Raiders. Grant Basile is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 50.9 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

