On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Holden lifts Wright St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 75-63

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 2:53 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden scored 23 points as Wright State got past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-63 on Sunday.

Grant Basile added 21 points for the Raiders. Basile also had seven rebounds. Trey Calvin had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Wright State (12-10, 9-4 Horizon League). Tim Finke added seven assists.

Wright State posted a season-high 23 assists.

Jarred Godfrey had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Mastodons (11-10, 6-6). Damian Chong Qui added 12 points. Jalon Pipkins had six rebounds.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Wright State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 86-73 on Dec. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
1|31 Fifty Over 50: The Age Disruptors
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol