Holden, Towson Tigers to host Painter and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-7, 5-3 CAA) at Towson Tigers (15-6, 6-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dylan Painter and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens visit Cameron Holden and the Towson Tigers in CAA action Thursday.

The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Towson is third in the CAA with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Holden averaging 2.9.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-3 against CAA opponents. Delaware averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. The Tigers won the last meeting 69-62 on Jan. 25. Holden scored 19 points points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holden is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 11.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Towson.

Kevin Anderson is averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Painter is averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

