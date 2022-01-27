Trending:
Hollins lifts UTEP over FAU 70-68 at buzzer

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 11:36 pm
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Alfred Hollins tip-in as time expired lifted UTEP to a 70-68 win over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.

Souley Boum had 28 points to lead the Miners.

Jamal Bieniemy had 16 points for UTEP (12-8, 5-3 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight win. Tydus Verhoeven added 12 points.

Vladislav Goldin had 19 points for the Owls (11-9, 4-3). Alijah Martin added 16 points and nine rebounds. Michael Forrest had 12 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

