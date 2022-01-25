Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Holmes II leads Dayton past Fordham 68-61

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Malachi Smith scored 13 to lead Dayton to a 68-61 win over Fordham on Tuesday night.

Toumani Camara added 11 points for Dayton (13-7, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Darius Quisenberry scored 17 points for the Rams (9-9, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Josh Colon-Navarro scored 15 and Kyle Rose 11

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea