Holmes scores 18, Elvis 16 in Dayton’s win over Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (AP) — DaRon Holmes scored 18 points to lead Dayton to a 72-52 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Kobe Elvis added 16 for the Flyers (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10).

Tre Williams, Primo Spears and Leon Ayers III scored 12 points apiece for Duquesne (6-9, 1-2) with Kevin Easley adding 10.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.