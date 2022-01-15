On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Holmes scores 18, Elvis 16 in Dayton’s win over Duquesne

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — DaRon Holmes scored 18 points to lead Dayton to a 72-52 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Kobe Elvis added 16 for the Flyers (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10).

Tre Williams, Primo Spears and Leon Ayers III scored 12 points apiece for Duquesne (6-9, 1-2) with Kevin Easley adding 10.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|13 Ivanti Elevate 2022
1|14 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi