Holmgren leads No. 2 Gonzaga against Portland after 21-point outing

Portland Pilots (11-9, 2-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-2, 5-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the Portland Pilots after Chet Holmgren scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 89-55 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Bulldogs are 12-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 90.2 points and has outscored opponents by 24.0 points per game.

The Pilots are 2-3 against WCC opponents. Portland is seventh in the WCC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Chika Nduka averaging 2.0.

The Bulldogs and Pilots square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Strawther averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is shooting 63.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Chris Austin is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Pilots. Tyler Robertson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 92.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.