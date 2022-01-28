Holy Cross 67, Lehigh 65

LEHIGH (8-14)

J.Wilson 6-12 2-4 16, Lynch 3-6 2-2 9, Higgins 5-11 0-2 13, Taylor 2-10 3-4 8, Whitney-Sidney 3-8 4-5 11, Parolin 0-1 0-0 0, Fenton 1-1 2-2 4, M.Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Betlow 1-3 1-1 4. Totals 21-53 14-20 65.

HOLY CROSS (4-15)

Gates 8-22 3-4 19, Luc 5-11 4-4 16, Montgomery 1-7 4-5 6, Townsel 0-0 0-0 0, Kenney 2-3 0-1 4, Dorsey 1-2 2-2 4, Martindale 3-7 0-0 8, Humphrey 2-3 1-2 5, Coulibaly 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 24-59 15-20 67.

Halftime_Lehigh 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 9-17 (Higgins 3-3, J.Wilson 2-4, Lynch 1-1, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, Betlow 1-3, Taylor 1-4), Holy Cross 4-10 (Luc 2-2, Martindale 2-4, Dorsey 0-1, Humphrey 0-1, Montgomery 0-2). Fouled Out_Taylor, Humphrey. Rebounds_Lehigh 30 (J.Wilson 13), Holy Cross 41 (Gates 11). Assists_Lehigh 8 (J.Wilson, Lynch 2), Holy Cross 8 (Gates, Montgomery 2). Total Fouls_Lehigh 18, Holy Cross 17. A_188 (3,600).

