Holy Cross 75, Boston U. 70

HOLY CROSS (4-15)

Gates 4-9 0-0 8, Luc 10-15 3-5 24, Montgomery 6-11 2-3 16, Townsel 5-5 0-0 12, Kenney 1-2 0-0 2, Martindale 3-6 0-0 6, Coulibaly 3-5 1-1 7, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0, Rabinovich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 6-9 75.

BOSTON U. (15-8)

Mathon 6-12 2-2 14, Harper 1-4 0-0 2, McCoy 7-18 0-0 18, Tynen 3-6 1-2 10, Whyte 4-11 2-2 13, Brittain-Watts 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Morales 2-4 0-0 5, Chimezie 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-63 6-8 70.

Halftime_Boston U. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 5-11 (Townsel 2-2, Montgomery 2-3, Luc 1-4, Martindale 0-2), Boston U. 12-29 (McCoy 4-10, Tynen 3-3, Whyte 3-8, Brittain-Watts 1-2, Morales 1-2, Harper 0-2, Jones 0-2). Rebounds_Holy Cross 28 (Montgomery, Coulibaly 5), Boston U. 30 (Mathon 10). Assists_Holy Cross 17 (Gates, Luc 4), Boston U. 13 (Mathon 4). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 10, Boston U. 16.

