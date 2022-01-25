Holy Cross visits American following Gates’ 32-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-14, 1-4 Patriot) at American Eagles (5-13, 1-5 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the American Eagles after Gerrale Gates scored 32 points in Holy Cross’ 68-65 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Eagles are 3-3 on their home court. American is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Crusaders are 1-4 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles and Crusaders match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Smalls is averaging 9.9 points for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for American.

Judson Martindale is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 10.4 points. Gates is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

