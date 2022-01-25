Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Holy Cross visits American following Gates’ 32-point game

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-14, 1-4 Patriot) at American Eagles (5-13, 1-5 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the American Eagles after Gerrale Gates scored 32 points in Holy Cross’ 68-65 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Eagles are 3-3 on their home court. American is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Crusaders are 1-4 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles and Crusaders match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Smalls is averaging 9.9 points for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for American.

Judson Martindale is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 10.4 points. Gates is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country