Horne leads Tulsa against Cincinnati after 24-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-9, 0-4 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 3-2 AAC)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jeriah Horne scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 66-64 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Bearcats are 10-2 on their home court. Cincinnati averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-4 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 4-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Bearcats and Golden Hurricane face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Horne is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

