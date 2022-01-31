Horne leads Tulsa against Wichita State after 23-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-12, 1-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-8, 1-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jeriah Horne scored 23 points in Tulsa’s 76-45 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Shockers have gone 7-5 in home games. Wichita State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 1-7 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is fifth in the AAC scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Darien Jackson averaging 4.6.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Etienne is shooting 34.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Shockers. Dexter Dennis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Horne is averaging 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

