Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Horne leads Tulsa against Wichita State after 23-point game

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-12, 1-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (10-8, 1-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jeriah Horne scored 23 points in Tulsa’s 76-45 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Shockers have gone 7-5 in home games. Wichita State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 1-7 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is fifth in the AAC scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Darien Jackson averaging 4.6.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Etienne is shooting 34.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Shockers. Dexter Dennis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Horne is averaging 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
1|31 Build Cross-Enterprise Workflows Fast...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol