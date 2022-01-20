Houston Baptist 68, Incarnate Word 65

HOUSTON BAPTIST (5-10)
Hofman 3-4 0-0 8, Tordoff 3-4 2-5 8, Long 2-4 4-4 8, Tse 7-13 1-5 17, Lee 10-19 4-4 25, Courseault 0-3 0-2 0, Janacek 0-0 0-0 0, Boothman 1-1 0-0 2, Iyeyemi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 11-20 68.
INCARNATE WORD (4-15)
Griscti 3-5 2-2 10, Glasper 3-15 8-8 15, Lutz 1-6 1-2 3, Morgan 4-7 0-0 10, Swaby 3-3 0-0 6, Yoder 0-4 0-0 0, Hughes 6-9 9-11 21, Ezedinma 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 20-23 65.
Halftime_Houston Baptist 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 5-13 (Hofman 2-3, Tse 2-3, Lee 1-4, Long 0-1, Courseault 0-2), Incarnate Word 5-19 (Griscti 2-3, Morgan 2-4, Glasper 1-7, Ezedinma 0-1, Lutz 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Hughes 0-2). Fouled Out_Tordoff. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 32 (Lee 12), Incarnate Word 24 (Morgan, Yoder, Hughes 4). Assists_Houston Baptist 12 (Lee 3), Incarnate Word 10 (Swaby 3). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 22, Incarnate Word 19. A_181 (2,000).
