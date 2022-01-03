Houston Baptist 94, Ecclesia 63

ECCLESIA (0-5)

Kowouto 2-4 0-0 4, Dotson 5-12 3-3 16, Gobert 5-11 2-3 12, Green 2-3 0-0 5, McGee 1-6 1-1 3, Ghebreyesus 9-19 2-2 23, Spencer 0-2 0-0 0, Lynch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 8-9 63.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (4-6)

Proctor 4-7 3-4 11, Iyeyemi 4-7 4-6 12, Boothman 6-15 1-1 14, Long 4-7 2-2 12, Tse 1-3 0-0 3, Hofman 0-2 0-0 0, Tordoff 3-3 3-6 9, Courseault 3-7 0-1 9, Moore 3-5 5-6 12, Janacek 3-3 1-1 9, Charles 1-3 0-0 3, Plummer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 19-27 94.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 48-27. 3-Point Goals_Ecclesia 7-22 (Ghebreyesus 3-6, Dotson 3-8, Green 1-2, Lynch 0-1, McGee 0-2, Gobert 0-3), Houston Baptist 11-31 (Courseault 3-6, Janacek 2-2, Long 2-5, Tse 1-1, Charles 1-3, Moore 1-3, Boothman 1-10, Hofman 0-1). Fouled Out_Green, Spencer. Rebounds_Ecclesia 26 (Kowouto 9), Houston Baptist 38 (Proctor 8). Assists_Ecclesia 11 (Gobert, McGee 3), Houston Baptist 20 (Tse 5). Total Fouls_Ecclesia 23, Houston Baptist 15. A_201 (1,000).

