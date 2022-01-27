Houston Baptist faces New Orleans after Lee’s 25-point showing

New Orleans Privateers (10-8, 3-0 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-10, 2-1 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist hosts the New Orleans Privateers after Darius Lee scored 25 points in Houston Baptist’s 77-71 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Huskies have gone 4-2 in home games. Houston Baptist is fourth in the Southland with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Lee averaging 1.0.

The Privateers have gone 3-0 against Southland opponents. New Orleans has a 5-7 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Privateers won 81-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Derek St. Hilaire led the Privateers with 17 points, and Lee led the Huskies with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Sam Hofman is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Daniel Sackey is averaging seven points and 3.2 assists for the Privateers. St. Hilaire is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Privateers: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

