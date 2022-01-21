Houston Baptist faces Texas A&M-CC after Lee’s 25-point game

Houston Baptist Huskies (5-10, 1-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-4, 2-0 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Darius Lee scored 25 points in Houston Baptist’s 68-65 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders are 8-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland scoring 78.7 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Huskies are 1-1 in Southland play. Houston Baptist ranks fifth in the Southland with 14.0 assists per game led by Jade Tse averaging 2.5.

The Islanders and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Lee is shooting 57.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

