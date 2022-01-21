Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hugley leads Pittsburgh against Clemson after 23-point game

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-11, 2-5 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-8, 2-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Clemson Tigers after John Hugley scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 66-61 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 at home. Clemson averages 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

The Panthers have gone 2-5 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the ACC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Hugley averaging 2.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Honor is averaging 8.8 points for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Hugley is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 10.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference