Hume scores 25 to lead Northern Colorado over Idaho 87-70

January 20, 2022 11:26 pm
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Bodie Hume had 25 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho 87-70 on Thursday night.

Daylen Kountz had 16 points for Northern Colorado (9-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht added 15 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mikey Dixon had 22 points for the Vandals (3-14, 0-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

