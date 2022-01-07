Idaho looks to end streak vs EWU

Idaho (3-9, 0-2) vs. Eastern Washington (8-7, 2-2)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to five games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Montana State Bobcats 74-69 on Feb. 26, 2021. Eastern Washington lost 90-78 to Montana in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Washington’s Linton Acliese III, Rylan Bergersen and Angelo Allegri have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DIXON: Mikey Dixon has connected on 47.9 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 87.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 75.

COLD SPELL: Idaho has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Vandals have averaged 22.9 free throws per game.

