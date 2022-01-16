Idaho takes on Northern Arizona following Dixon’s 21-point showing

Idaho Vandals (3-12, 0-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Mikey Dixon scored 21 points in Idaho’s 81-74 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Lumberjacks are 3-3 on their home court. Northern Arizona allows 72.6 points and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Vandals are 0-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashad Smith averaging 4.4.

The Lumberjacks and Vandals square off Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Nik Mains is shooting 46.3% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Dixon is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.9 points for the Vandals. Smith is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

