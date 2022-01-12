Idaho visits Weber State following McEwen’s 24-point outing

Idaho Vandals (3-10, 0-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -15.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on the Idaho Vandals after Koby McEwen scored 24 points in Weber State’s 74-72 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Wildcats are 5-3 on their home court. Weber State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vandals are 0-3 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

The Wildcats and Vandals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McEwen is averaging 17.5 points for the Wildcats. Dillon Jones is averaging 10.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Mikey Dixon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Trevante Anderson is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

