Ike, Wyoming Cowboys to visit Walker, Air Force Falcons

Wyoming Cowboys (15-3, 4-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-8, 3-4 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A.J. Walker and the Air Force Falcons host Graham Ike and the Wyoming Cowboys in MWC action Friday.

The Falcons have gone 6-2 in home games. Air Force is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cowboys are 4-1 in MWC play. Wyoming has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. Walker is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Ike is averaging 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Drake Jeffries is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

