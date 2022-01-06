Illinois 76, Maryland 64

MARYLAND (8-5)

Scott 7-12 1-2 17, Wahab 0-2 0-0 0, Ayala 5-7 3-7 16, Hart 4-7 3-3 11, Russell 4-11 3-6 11, Green 1-3 0-0 3, Reese 2-8 0-0 4, Martinez 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-50 12-20 64.

ILLINOIS (11-3)

Cockburn 9-12 5-8 23, Frazier 6-14 0-1 16, Plummer 4-14 2-2 12, Williams 3-9 2-2 9, Grandison 2-12 0-0 5, Hawkins 3-6 2-3 8, Payne 1-1 1-2 3, Goode 0-0 0-0 0, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 12-18 76.

Halftime_Maryland 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 6-16 (Ayala 3-5, Scott 2-4, Green 1-2, Reese 0-1, Hart 0-2, Russell 0-2), Illinois 8-30 (Frazier 4-11, Plummer 2-8, Williams 1-4, Grandison 1-5, Hawkins 0-2). Fouled Out_Wahab, Reese. Rebounds_Maryland 26 (Scott 7), Illinois 41 (Cockburn 18). Assists_Maryland 9 (Russell 5), Illinois 9 (Plummer 3). Total Fouls_Maryland 15, Illinois 13.

