Illinois 76, Minnesota 53

ILLINOIS (10-3)

Cockburn 10-19 9-11 29, Frazier 2-7 0-0 5, Plummer 3-8 4-4 10, Williams 3-9 0-1 9, Grandison 4-5 1-1 11, Hawkins 3-6 0-0 6, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Goode 0-1 2-2 2, Podziemski 1-2 0-0 2, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-1 0-0 0, Melendez 1-1 0-0 2, Lieb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-19 76.

MINNESOTA (10-2)

Battle 4-10 1-2 10, Curry 5-11 0-0 10, Loewe 2-6 1-1 6, Stephens 3-10 1-2 7, Willis 3-11 2-2 9, Ramberg 1-2 0-2 2, Daniels 2-4 1-2 5, Sutherlin 1-4 0-2 2, Ogele 0-0 0-0 0, Thiam 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 6-13 53.

Halftime_Illinois 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 6-14 (Williams 3-4, Grandison 2-2, Frazier 1-4, Podziemski 0-1, Plummer 0-3), Minnesota 3-15 (Loewe 1-1, Battle 1-3, Willis 1-5, Ramberg 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Curry 0-2, Thiam 0-2). Rebounds_Illinois 47 (Cockburn 10), Minnesota 23 (Curry, Willis 5). Assists_Illinois 18 (Williams, Grandison 4), Minnesota 10 (Stephens 4). Total Fouls_Illinois 14, Minnesota 16. A_10,112 (14,625).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.