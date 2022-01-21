On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Illinois St. 94, Evansville 56

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE (4-12)

Kuhlman 1-8 0-0 2, Phillips 2-3 0-0 5, Frederking 2-5 0-0 5, Givance 2-7 0-0 6, Newton 4-10 2-3 10, Bobe 1-5 0-0 3, Sisley 4-5 0-0 10, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Beauchamp 2-2 0-0 4, Enaruna 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 22-51 4-5 56.

ILLINOIS ST. (9-9)

Chatman 6-8 0-0 12, Lewis 5-7 2-2 14, Fleming 5-7 0-0 10, Reeves 6-9 3-4 16, Strong 2-5 0-0 5, Freeman 1-5 0-0 3, Washington 2-2 0-0 4, McChesney 3-3 0-0 6, Schmitt 4-4 1-2 9, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 4, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 3-3 0-0 9, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-57 6-8 94.

Halftime_Illinois St. 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 8-24 (Sisley 2-2, Givance 2-5, Phillips 1-1, Smith 1-2, Bobe 1-3, Frederking 1-4, Newton 0-3, Kuhlman 0-4), Illinois St. 8-16 (Johnson 3-3, Lewis 2-3, Freeman 1-3, Reeves 1-3, Strong 1-4). Rebounds_Evansville 17 (Newton 6), Illinois St. 27 (Fleming 5). Assists_Evansville 14 (Givance 4), Illinois St. 23 (Freeman 6). Total Fouls_Evansville 6, Illinois St. 8.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey