Illinois St. 94, Evansville 56

EVANSVILLE (4-12)
Kuhlman 1-8 0-0 2, Phillips 2-3 0-0 5, Frederking 2-5 0-0 5, Givance 2-7 0-0 6, Newton 4-10 2-3 10, Bobe 1-5 0-0 3, Sisley 4-5 0-0 10, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Beauchamp 2-2 0-0 4, Enaruna 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 22-51 4-5 56.
ILLINOIS ST. (9-9)
Chatman 6-8 0-0 12, Lewis 5-7 2-2 14, Fleming 5-7 0-0 10, Reeves 6-9 3-4 16, Strong 2-5 0-0 5, Freeman 1-5 0-0 3, Washington 2-2 0-0 4, McChesney 3-3 0-0 6, Schmitt 4-4 1-2 9, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 4, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 3-3 0-0 9, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-57 6-8 94.
Halftime_Illinois St. 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 8-24 (Sisley 2-2, Givance 2-5, Phillips 1-1, Smith 1-2, Bobe 1-3, Frederking 1-4, Newton 0-3, Kuhlman 0-4), Illinois St. 8-16 (Johnson 3-3, Lewis 2-3, Freeman 1-3, Reeves 1-3, Strong 1-4). Rebounds_Evansville 17 (Newton 6), Illinois St. 27 (Fleming 5). Assists_Evansville 14 (Givance 4), Illinois St. 23 (Freeman 6). Total Fouls_Evansville 6, Illinois St. 8.
