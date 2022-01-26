Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Illinois State faces Drake following Reeves’ 23-point showing

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Drake Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-10, 3-4 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts the Drake Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 23 points in Illinois State’s 56-53 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Redbirds are 9-2 on their home court. Illinois State is seventh in the MVC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sy Chatman averaging 4.0.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in MVC play. Drake is fourth in the MVC shooting 36.5% from downtown. Shanquan Hemphill leads the Bulldogs shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 86-75 on Jan. 13. Roman Penn scored 16 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Redbirds. Reeves is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Tucker DeVries is shooting 38.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea