Illinois State visits Northern Iowa after Reeves’ 25-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (10-11, 3-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-9, 6-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after Antonio Reeves scored 25 points in Illinois State’s 89-88 overtime loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 5-4 in home games. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Redbirds are 3-5 in MVC play. Illinois State scores 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Panthers and Redbirds face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Green is averaging 18.3 points for the Panthers. Noah Carter is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Reeves is averaging 20.5 points for the Redbirds. Josiah Strong is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

