Incarnate Word faces SE Louisiana after Yoder’s 25-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-17, 0-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (10-11, 2-2 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the SE Louisiana Lions after Charlie Yoder scored 25 points in Incarnate Word’s 79-70 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions have gone 5-2 at home. SE Louisiana is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals have gone 0-4 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Yoder averaging 2.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Okafor is averaging 14.2 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Jalyn Hinton is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

RJ Glasper is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

