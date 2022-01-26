Trending:
Incarnate Word takes on Northwestern State following Yoder’s 25-point game

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:22 am
Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-16, 0-3 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (4-16, 0-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits the Northwestern State Demons after Charlie Yoder scored 25 points in Incarnate Word’s 82-72 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Demons are 3-2 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 32.1% from deep, led by Larry Owens shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals are 0-3 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland scoring 66.5 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Demons won the last matchup 83-80 on Jan. 7. Carvell Teasett scored 18 points points to help lead the Demons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendal Coleman is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Demons. Teasett is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Josh Morgan averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. RJ Glasper is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

