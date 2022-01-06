Indiana 67, Ohio St. 51

OHIO ST. (9-3)

Ahrens 2-6 0-0 6, Key 0-2 2-2 2, Liddell 3-12 4-4 11, Branham 5-13 2-2 13, Wheeler 1-5 0-0 3, M.Johnson 2-6 1-2 7, Young 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Brunk 2-2 2-2 6, Russell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 11-12 51.

INDIANA (11-3)

Jackson-Davis 11-17 5-6 27, Kopp 2-6 0-0 4, Thompson 3-7 5-5 11, X.Johnson 1-7 0-1 2, Stewart 2-8 0-0 5, Phinisee 1-6 0-0 2, Galloway 3-5 2-2 8, Geronimo 1-2 1-2 4, Durr 1-1 2-2 4, Bates 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 15-18 67.

Halftime_Indiana 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 8-27 (M.Johnson 2-4, Ahrens 2-6, Branham 1-3, Young 1-3, Liddell 1-5, Wheeler 1-5, Russell 0-1), Indiana 2-15 (Geronimo 1-2, Stewart 1-5, X.Johnson 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Kopp 0-3, Phinisee 0-3). Rebounds_Ohio St. 32 (Liddell 9), Indiana 40 (Jackson-Davis 12). Assists_Ohio St. 12 (Wheeler 6), Indiana 14 (Galloway 4). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 13, Indiana 13.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.