Indiana 68, Maryland 55

INDIANA (15-5)

Jackson-Davis 7-12 3-4 17, Kopp 2-6 0-0 6, Thompson 7-12 2-4 18, Johnson 1-8 5-6 8, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 4-5 0-0 8, Geronimo 3-7 0-0 6, Bates 0-6 0-0 0, Lander 2-2 0-0 5, Leal 0-1 0-0 0, Duncomb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 10-14 68.

MARYLAND (11-10)

D.Scott 1-7 4-4 7, Wahab 4-9 4-4 12, Ayala 2-12 0-0 6, Hart 5-10 3-3 15, Russell 3-12 5-5 12, Green 1-3 1-2 3, Reese 0-2 0-0 0, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-56 17-18 55.

Halftime_Indiana 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-20 (Thompson 2-2, Kopp 2-4, Lander 1-1, Johnson 1-5, Galloway 0-1, Geronimo 0-1, Leal 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Bates 0-4), Maryland 6-27 (Hart 2-6, Ayala 2-10, Russell 1-5, D.Scott 1-5, Green 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana 39 (Thompson 12), Maryland 36 (Wahab 8). Assists_Indiana 17 (Johnson 9), Maryland 11 (Ayala 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Maryland 16.

