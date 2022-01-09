Indiana 73, Minnesota 60

MINNESOTA (10-3)

Battle 7-17 2-3 19, Curry 2-6 0-0 4, Loewe 0-8 0-0 0, Stephens 3-7 6-6 12, Willis 8-18 0-2 18, Sutherlin 2-3 0-0 4, Daniels 1-1 1-1 3, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 9-12 60.

INDIANA (12-3)

Jackson-Davis 6-11 1-2 13, Kopp 1-3 0-0 3, R.Thompson 4-7 2-2 10, Johnson 4-10 4-5 14, Stewart 4-5 2-4 12, Phinisee 4-10 1-2 13, Galloway 3-6 0-0 6, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Durr 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-56 10-15 73.

Halftime_Indiana 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-25 (Battle 3-10, Willis 2-8, Stephens 0-3, Loewe 0-4), Indiana 9-24 (Phinisee 4-9, Stewart 2-3, Johnson 2-6, Kopp 1-2, Bates 0-1, R.Thompson 0-1, Galloway 0-2). Rebounds_Minnesota 30 (Curry 8), Indiana 37 (Jackson-Davis 12). Assists_Minnesota 6 (Loewe 4), Indiana 17 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 17, Indiana 15. A_17,222 (17,222).

