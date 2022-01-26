Indiana 74, Penn St. 57

PENN ST. (8-8)

Harrar 4-6 5-5 13, Lee 1-7 3-4 5, Lundy 2-8 0-0 5, Cornwall 0-4 0-0 0, Pickett 5-11 0-0 14, Dread 3-10 0-0 9, Sessoms 3-8 0-0 6, D.Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-2 0-0 2, J.Scott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 8-9 57.

INDIANA (14-5)

Jackson-Davis 5-8 5-6 15, Kopp 2-6 0-1 5, Thompson 6-10 4-4 18, X.Johnson 7-12 2-2 19, Stewart 1-4 0-0 3, Geronimo 1-3 0-0 2, Galloway 2-3 1-2 6, Bates 2-2 0-0 6, Phinisee 0-3 0-0 0, Duncomb 0-0 0-0 0, Leal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 12-15 74.

Halftime_Indiana 46-17. 3-Point Goals_Penn St. 9-26 (Pickett 4-7, Dread 3-9, D.Johnson 1-1, Lundy 1-3, Sessoms 0-1, Cornwall 0-2, Lee 0-3), Indiana 10-13 (X.Johnson 3-3, Bates 2-2, Thompson 2-2, Galloway 1-1, Kopp 1-2, Stewart 1-3). Rebounds_Penn St. 31 (Harrar 9), Indiana 26 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson 6). Assists_Penn St. 10 (Pickett 5), Indiana 15 (X.Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Penn St. 16, Indiana 11.

