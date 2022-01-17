Indiana 78, Nebraska 71

INDIANA (13-4)

Jackson-Davis 10-16 3-8 23, Kopp 2-7 2-2 7, Thompson 3-6 6-7 12, Johnson 2-5 4-4 9, Stewart 2-4 0-0 6, Galloway 3-3 3-5 9, Geronimo 4-4 2-2 10, Phinisee 0-3 0-0 0, Bates 1-1 0-0 2, Durr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 20-28 78.

NEBRASKA (6-13)

Mayen 3-7 1-3 9, Walker 2-3 0-0 4, B.McGowens 6-13 7-8 20, Tominaga 1-2 0-0 2, Verge 7-15 4-4 19, Andre 2-2 0-0 4, T.McGowens 1-2 4-4 7, Wilcher 2-5 1-2 6, Webster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 17-21 71.

Halftime_Indiana 45-39. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-13 (Stewart 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Kopp 1-5, Phinisee 0-3), Nebraska 6-17 (Mayen 2-4, T.McGowens 1-2, Verge 1-2, Wilcher 1-3, B.McGowens 1-4, Webster 0-2). Rebounds_Indiana 30 (Jackson-Davis 12), Nebraska 24 (B.McGowens, Andre 5). Assists_Indiana 10 (Johnson 5), Nebraska 11 (Verge 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Nebraska 20. A_15,290 (15,147).

