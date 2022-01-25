Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Indiana St. 76, Missouri St. 72

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 9:06 pm
< a min read
      

MISSOURI ST. (15-7)

Mosley 9-20 4-4 25, Prim 5-8 5-5 15, Black 3-9 0-0 8, Patterson 4-9 0-0 8, Clay 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 26-65 13-15 72.

INDIANA ST. (9-10)

Wilbar 2-6 0-0 5, Henry 5-13 4-4 16, Hobbs 5-8 1-2 15, Larry 3-10 0-0 8, Thomas 2-5 3-4 7. Totals 25-59 12-16 76.

Halftime_Indiana St. 41-29. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-29 (Mosley 3-5, Black 2-8, Clay 0-2, Patterson 0-2), Indiana St. 14-27 (Hobbs 4-6, Henry 2-3, Larry 2-5, Wilbar 1-4, Thomas 0-2). Rebounds_Missouri St. 33 (Mosley 12), Indiana St. 38 (Henry, Larry 8). Assists_Missouri St. 13 (Mosley, Patterson 4), Indiana St. 19 (Larry 5). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 11, Indiana St. 14.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea