Indiana St. 76, Missouri St. 72

MISSOURI ST. (15-7)
Mosley 9-20 4-4 25, Prim 5-8 5-5 15, Black 3-9 0-0 8, Patterson 4-9 0-0 8, Clay 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 26-65 13-15 72.
INDIANA ST. (9-10)
Wilbar 2-6 0-0 5, Henry 5-13 4-4 16, Hobbs 5-8 1-2 15, Larry 3-10 0-0 8, Thomas 2-5 3-4 7. Totals 25-59 12-16 76.
Halftime_Indiana St. 41-29. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 7-29 (Mosley 3-5, Black 2-8, Clay 0-2, Patterson 0-2), Indiana St. 14-27 (Hobbs 4-6, Henry 2-3, Larry 2-5, Wilbar 1-4, Thomas 0-2). Rebounds_Missouri St. 33 (Mosley 12), Indiana St. 38 (Henry, Larry 8). Assists_Missouri St. 13 (Mosley, Patterson 4), Indiana St. 19 (Larry 5). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 11, Indiana St. 14.
