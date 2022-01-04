Indiana St. looks to extend streak vs Evansville

Evansville (4-9, 0-2) vs. Indiana State (8-6, 1-1)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Evansville. In its last nine wins against the Purple Aces, Indiana State has won by an average of 10 points. Evansville’s last win in the series came on March 2, 2017, an 83-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors. Shamar Givance, Jawaun Newton, Noah Frederking and Evan Kuhlman have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Givance has accounted for 47 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last five games. Givance has 33 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Evansville is 0-7 when it allows at least 65 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 58.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State is rated second in the MVC with an average of 70 possessions per game.

