Indiana State hosts Valparaiso following Taylor’s 22-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (9-10, 2-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-9, 1-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Kevion Taylor scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 83-80 overtime victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Sycamores are 6-1 on their home court. Indiana State is sixth in the MVC with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearon Tucker averaging 0.9.

The Beacons have gone 2-5 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is fourth in the MVC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Kobe King averaging 4.0.

The Sycamores and Beacons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Bledson is averaging nine points and 3.5 assists for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Ben Krikke is averaging 13.8 points for the Beacons. King is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

