Indiana State plays Bradley, looks to break road slide

Indiana State Sycamores (9-10, 2-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-10, 5-4 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State travels to Bradley looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Braves are 7-2 on their home court. Bradley is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sycamores are 2-5 in MVC play. Indiana State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Sycamores won the last matchup 76-71 on Jan. 2. Cooper Neese scored 19 points to help lead the Sycamores to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Cameron Henry is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Zach Hobbs is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

