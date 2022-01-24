On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

IndyCar Schedule-Winners

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Feb. 27 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St.Petersburg, Fla.

March 20 — Genesys 600, Fort Worth, Texas.

April 10 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

May 1 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Leeds, Ala.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

May 14 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

May 29 — 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.

June 5 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.

June 12 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

July 3 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

July 17 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.

July 23 — Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, Newton, Iowa.

July 24 — Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, Newton, Iowa.

        Read more: Sports News

July 30 — , Indianapolis.

Aug. 7 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 20 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 11 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 IoT Security Hands-on Workshop
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country