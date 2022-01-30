Iona 85, St. Peter’s 77

ST. PETER’S (9-8)

Diahame 1-2 0-0 2, H.Drame 0-2 0-0 0, Ndefo 6-11 2-6 14, Banks 1-5 2-2 5, Lee 7-10 2-4 20, Edert 7-9 3-3 21, Dasher 0-4 6-6 6, F.Drame 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 2-6 0-0 5, Rupert 1-3 0-0 2, Silvera 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 15-21 77.

IONA (18-3)

Joseph 7-9 3-3 17, Slazinski 4-7 0-0 9, JeanLouis 0-0 0-0 0, Joiner 1-3 11-13 13, Jolly 4-14 2-2 11, Shema 2-3 1-2 5, van Eyck 3-3 4-6 11, Myers 5-9 2-4 15, Clayton 2-6 0-1 4, Cashaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 23-31 85.

Halftime_St. Peter’s 30-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 10-15 (Edert 4-4, Lee 4-5, Murray 1-2, Banks 1-3, Silvera 0-1), Iona 6-16 (Myers 3-3, van Eyck 1-1, Slazinski 1-3, Jolly 1-6, Shema 0-1, Clayton 0-2). Fouled Out_H.Drame, Banks. Rebounds_St. Peter’s 27 (H.Drame, Ndefo, F.Drame 6), Iona 35 (Jolly 8). Assists_St. Peter’s 14 (Ndefo, Lee 3), Iona 18 (Joiner, Jolly, Shema 3). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 27, Iona 22. A_2,318 (2,611).

