Iona 88, Manhattan 76

MANHATTAN (8-4)

Roberts 3-5 0-2 6, Brennen 0-4 2-2 2, Buchanan 1-8 2-9 4, Perez 8-22 10-10 27, Stewart 5-6 0-0 15, Diallo 1-4 1-4 3, Williams 4-6 3-4 11, Reid 0-4 1-2 1, Watson 1-3 3-3 5, Cisse 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-63 22-36 76.

IONA (13-3)

Joseph 4-5 5-9 13, Slazinski 2-5 0-0 6, JeanLouis 3-7 0-2 6, Joiner 4-5 3-3 11, Jolly 7-10 0-2 16, van Eyck 3-3 3-6 11, Clayton 1-3 3-6 6, Shema 3-5 1-2 7, Myers 1-2 5-6 7, James 2-2 0-0 4, Weiss 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Cashaw 0-0 0-0 0, Wildy 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 30-49 21-38 88.

Halftime_Iona 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 6-23 (Stewart 5-5, Perez 1-7, Diallo 0-1, Buchanan 0-2, Reid 0-2, Watson 0-2, Brennen 0-4), Iona 7-15 (van Eyck 2-2, Jolly 2-3, Slazinski 2-3, Clayton 1-2, Myers 0-1, Weiss 0-1, JeanLouis 0-3). Fouled Out_Roberts, Reid. Rebounds_Manhattan 35 (Williams 7), Iona 36 (JeanLouis 9). Assists_Manhattan 13 (Perez 5), Iona 23 (Jolly 6). Total Fouls_Manhattan 29, Iona 30. A_2,594 (2,611).

