Iona hosts Manhattan after Nelson’s 20-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (8-3, 1-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-3, 4-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces the Iona Gaels after Anthony Nelson scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 77-74 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Gaels are 5-0 on their home court. Iona averages 15.1 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Dylan van Eyck with 3.5.

The Jaspers are 1-1 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is fourth in the MAAC shooting 34.2% from downtown. Romar Reid leads the Jaspers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Jolly is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

Jose Perez is shooting 38.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Jaspers. Nelson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Jaspers: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

