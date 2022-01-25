Iona plays Siena following Jolly’s 20-point game

Siena Saints (6-7, 3-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (16-3, 8-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -16.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on the Siena Saints after Tyson Jolly scored 20 points in Iona’s 76-61 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Gaels have gone 7-0 at home. Iona ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 32.4% from deep, led by Jordan Wildy shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Saints are 3-2 in conference games. Siena averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jolly is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 11.9 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

Colby Rogers is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 13.5 points. Jackson Stormo is shooting 56.8% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.