Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Iona puts home win streak on the line against Saint Peter’s

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-7, 7-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (17-3, 9-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Saint Peter’s looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Gaels are 8-0 in home games. Iona leads the MAAC averaging 35.2 points in the paint. Nelly Junior Joseph leads the Gaels with 1.6.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Peacocks are 7-2 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan van Eyck is averaging nine points and 3.4 assists for the Gaels. Tyson Jolly is averaging 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Iona.

Daryl Banks III averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. KC Ndefo is shooting 43.5% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol