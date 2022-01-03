Iowa 80, Maryland 75

MARYLAND (8-5)

Scott 5-10 0-1 11, Wahab 5-6 2-5 12, Ayala 5-11 4-7 19, Hart 3-10 4-4 11, Russell 7-15 0-0 16, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Reese 2-5 0-0 4, Martinez 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 10-17 75.

IOWA (11-3)

P.McCaffery 2-8 0-0 5, Ke.Murray 14-21 2-3 35, Rebraca 6-8 1-3 13, Bohannon 1-5 4-4 7, Toussaint 4-8 0-0 9, C.McCaffery 0-1 2-4 2, Ulis 1-2 0-1 2, Perkins 2-6 2-2 6, Kr.Murray 0-2 1-2 1, Sandfort 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 12-19 80.

Halftime_Maryland 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 9-25 (Ayala 5-9, Russell 2-6, Hart 1-4, Scott 1-4, Green 0-1, Reese 0-1), Iowa 8-20 (Ke.Murray 5-6, P.McCaffery 1-2, Toussaint 1-2, Bohannon 1-4, C.McCaffery 0-1, Rebraca 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-2, Perkins 0-2). Rebounds_Maryland 36 (Hart 8), Iowa 32 (Ke.Murray, Rebraca 8). Assists_Maryland 11 (Russell 4), Iowa 17 (Toussaint 9). Total Fouls_Maryland 20, Iowa 15.

