Iowa 83, Indiana 74

INDIANA (12-4)

Jackson-Davis 6-8 6-10 18, Kopp 2-5 2-2 8, Thompson 6-10 1-2 13, Johnson 2-7 3-4 7, Stewart 4-7 1-2 11, Galloway 4-6 0-0 10, Phinisee 1-5 0-1 2, Bates 1-4 0-0 2, Durr 0-0 0-0 0, Geronimo 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-53 13-21 74.

IOWA (12-4)

P.McCaffery 1-4 3-4 5, Ke.Murray 5-9 1-2 12, Rebraca 2-3 0-0 4, Bohannon 2-11 6-7 11, Toussaint 2-5 0-0 5, Kr.Murray 12-18 3-4 29, C.McCaffery 1-2 2-2 5, Ulis 0-4 4-4 4, Perkins 3-5 2-2 8, Ogundele 0-2 0-0 0, Mulvey 0-0 0-0 0, Sandfort 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 21-25 83.

Halftime_Indiana 48-41. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 7-22 (Galloway 2-3, Kopp 2-4, Stewart 2-5, Geronimo 1-1, Bates 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Phinisee 0-3), Iowa 6-18 (Kr.Murray 2-5, Toussaint 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-2, Ke.Murray 1-3, Bohannon 1-7). Fouled Out_Stewart. Rebounds_Indiana 27 (Jackson-Davis 11), Iowa 31 (Kr.Murray 11). Assists_Indiana 17 (Johnson 4), Iowa 9 (Kr.Murray, Ulis 2). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Iowa 22.

