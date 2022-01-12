Iowa faces Indiana following Murray’s 27-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -3; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Indiana Hoosiers after Keegan Murray scored 27 points in Iowa’s 87-78 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 9-1 at home. Iowa ranks ninth in college basketball with 40.1 points in the paint led by Murray averaging 14.6.

The Hoosiers are 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is fourth in the Big Ten with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 8.7.

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Parker Stewart averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Jackson-Davis is shooting 59.3% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

