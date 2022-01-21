Iowa plays conference rival Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seth Lundy and the Penn State Nittany Lions take on Keegan Murray and the Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten action Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have gone 10-1 at home. Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nittany Lions have gone 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 7.1 points and 0.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Lundy is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Nittany Lions. Myles Dread is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

